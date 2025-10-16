Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 109,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $82.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

