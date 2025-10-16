KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $124.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.