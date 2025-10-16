Aire Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $617.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $618.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.27. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.