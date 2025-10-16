Aire Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $33,000.
GE Vernova Trading Down 4.1%
Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $617.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $618.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.27. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.72.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova
In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
