Aire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Mplx from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.89.

MPLX stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%.Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

