Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,127 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises 7.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.