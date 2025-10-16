Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after buying an additional 5,775,232 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,203,000 after buying an additional 1,836,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 332,496 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

