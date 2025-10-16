Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $448.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.76.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

