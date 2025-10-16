SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,584,523,000. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,957,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,862,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 575.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,295 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $594.92 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

