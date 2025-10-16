NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1%

JNJ stock opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $459.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

