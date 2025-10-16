Harbour Investments Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 888.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $594.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $592.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.30.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

