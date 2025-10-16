Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 381 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $752.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $721.03 and a 200 day moving average of $646.60. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $771.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

