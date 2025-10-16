iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after buying an additional 3,359,853 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,470,000 after buying an additional 575,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,103,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,881,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,223,000 after buying an additional 100,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $54.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.