WJ Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $467.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $476.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

