SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Stake Boosted by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 2.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $462.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $470.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

