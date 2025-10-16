Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Intel by 101.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.25.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.