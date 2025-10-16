5th Street Advisors LLC Has $7.52 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

5th Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.7% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 179,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

