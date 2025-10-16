Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP is WCM Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,730,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 224,999 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 3.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,310,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 23,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.9% in the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 139.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.