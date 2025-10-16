Creekside Partners Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Creekside Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.4% of Creekside Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.