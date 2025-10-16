WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,101 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $48,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $1,708,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 1,025.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 79,702 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 72,623 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 689.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

