Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1%

BA opened at $214.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.97. The company has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.