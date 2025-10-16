Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $60,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after buying an additional 491,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,749,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,877,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,373,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,615,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,303,000 after buying an additional 386,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4%

CTAS opened at $187.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.69. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

