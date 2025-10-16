Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 14,099 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $262.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

