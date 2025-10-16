Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $1,019.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $945.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $792.05.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.13.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

