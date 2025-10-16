Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 52.5% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $289.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.77 and a 200-day moving average of $259.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

