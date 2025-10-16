Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1,676.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after purchasing an additional 925,674 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,286 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,609,000 after purchasing an additional 220,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,714,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,312 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,414,000 after acquiring an additional 186,613 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $175.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.27. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

