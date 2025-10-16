Unilever PLC $UL Stake Raised by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Unilever were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Unilever by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,787,000 after buying an additional 95,359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,911,000 after buying an additional 221,958 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,870,000 after buying an additional 195,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after buying an additional 93,677 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

