American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Cowen began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.91.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1%

AEP stock opened at $118.53 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,732.96. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

