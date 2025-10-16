Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after purchasing an additional 87,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,048.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,348.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,345.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,810.88.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

