Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5%

MPC opened at $184.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $201.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.26.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.31.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

