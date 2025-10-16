Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $1,811,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,154.90. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,785 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.48.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $144.34 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.58. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

