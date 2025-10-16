Aflac Incorporated $AFL Stock Position Increased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 121.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.52. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price target on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

