MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 552.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

