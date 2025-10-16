Equitable Trust Co. Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MPC stock opened at $184.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $201.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average of $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

