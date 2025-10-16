Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after buying an additional 188,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,548,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 195.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after buying an additional 147,483 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 504,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,589,000 after purchasing an additional 98,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 576.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,351.71. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $726,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,317.14. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,148. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.7%

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $238.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $249.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

