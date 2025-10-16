WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 28,309 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,309 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 662.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,320,000 after buying an additional 1,789,329 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,999,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,125,000 after buying an additional 869,311 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,653,000 after buying an additional 583,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,392,000 after buying an additional 553,803 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $104.23 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

