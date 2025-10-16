WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF $FLBL

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 735,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,939 shares during the period. Franklin Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.3% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,539,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,259,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 169,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 275,257 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 820,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Finally, DORVAL Corp grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 704,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,436 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FLBL stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.