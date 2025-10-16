1,120 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE ITW opened at $247.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.83.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

