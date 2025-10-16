Omnia Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,813 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $7,632,100. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $118.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.60 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

