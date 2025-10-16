Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $2,857,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $369.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.76.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

