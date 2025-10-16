Wealthspan Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $611.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $619.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.