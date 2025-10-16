ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL is ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,908 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 7.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $24,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $102.34 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $101.17.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

