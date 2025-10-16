Wealthspan Partners LLC Purchases 8,229 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.57 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.