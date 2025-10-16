Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys 25,399 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 98,642 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $192.23 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.83 and a 52 week high of $198.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.