Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,542 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of GLDM opened at $83.37 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

