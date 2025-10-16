Sincerus Advisory LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Sincerus Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.3% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

