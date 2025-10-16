Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases 6,613 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,644 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.35.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.