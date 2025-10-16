Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 29.6%

BATS EFV opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

