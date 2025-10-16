75,169 Shares in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Acquired by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,963.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 413,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,180,037.10. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $1,132,963.65. Following the sale, the director owned 413,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,180,037.10. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,608 shares of company stock worth $95,200,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $144.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of -151.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.