DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Strong-Buy” Rating

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Guggenheim to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $272.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.45 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $147.31 and a 12 month high of $285.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.32 and its 200 day moving average is $228.44.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 34,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.24, for a total transaction of $9,164,687.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares in the company, valued at $139,605,508. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $12,180,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 968,137 shares of company stock valued at $241,767,280. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

