Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Buys 607 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

